Music, their never-ending love story

Two Hyderabadi youngsters talk about what made them find time to compose music that will appeal to the youth.

Sumanth, 25, a BTech graduate works at a software company but has always been passionate about singing.

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The budding singer-musician duo from Hyderabad, Sumanth Borra and Raghav Adit are releasing their new single Vishwam on Saturday, November 22 on YouTube and on other major music platforms. The nearly three-minute-long pop song has a catchy tune that will particularly appeal to the youth. 

The song is about a mother’s love for her children, say the duo. The lyrics have been penned by Praveen Patri. Sumanth, 25, a BTech graduate works at a software company but has always been passionate about singing. “I have been learning music from childhood and have won awards at state-level competitions,” shares he. However, when he went to college at Lovely Professional University, he realised his true love was to perform on stage and he has done more than 100 live gigs since then. 

The full-time software engineer found time in the lockdown to work on his music along with Raghav and Praveen and released four originals. He says, “We thought it would be the right time to release our music as everyone would be in their homes and have time to listen to good music.” Their genres are pop and folk and they also want to experiment with Telugu commercial, he adds.

Raghav comes from a family where his father is a filmmaker and mother, a classical singer. “I produce and programme music such as Modern RnB, pop, blues, electro-funk, and future bass,” says he. Looking forward to the release of their new single, Vishwam, he says, “Learning or playing original music is self -happiness for me,” adding that his dream is to be signed up by a big record label. Sumanth adds that for him, “Making music is a never-ending love story.” Watch out for more entertaining originals, they both say.

