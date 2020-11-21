One dies while cleaning underground drain in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man hired for cleaning an underground drain at a pharma unit in Uppal died on the job on Friday. Another person, who was hired with him, is in critical condition.

It is suspected that they inhaled poisonous gases in the drain. While Malothu Bheema, 35, died on the spot, Bhukya Umla, 46, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the Uppal police said.

According to the police, the duo was hired by Telangana Pharma located at IDA Uppal to clean the underground drain. While at work, both of them collapsed, as they struggled for air. Workers at the pharma unit pulled them out.