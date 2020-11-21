World Television Day today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Today is World Television Day and on this ocassion, Telugu entertainment channel Star Maa announced that it has seen ‘a rise in the last four years. “Our number one show is Karthika Deepam that was launched in Oct 2017.

Bigg Boss now in its fourth season brings a wave of euphoria among the viewers each year. Be it Deepa from Karthika Deepam, Tulasi of Gruhalakshmi, Anasuya from Care of Anasuya, they all live the “Mee toh memu, maa toh meeru”, according a press release from the channel.