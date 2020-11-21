STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

World Television Day today

Today is World Television Day and on this ocassion,  Telugu entertainment channel Star  Maa announced that it has seen ‘a rise in the last four years.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bigg Boss now in its fourth season brings a wave of euphoria among the viewers each year.

Bigg Boss now in its fourth season brings a wave of euphoria among the viewers each year.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Today is World Television Day and on this ocassion,  Telugu entertainment channel Star  Maa announced that it has seen ‘a rise in the last four years. “Our number one show is Karthika Deepam that was launched in Oct 2017. 

Bigg Boss now in its fourth season brings a wave of euphoria among the viewers each year. Be it Deepa from Karthika Deepam, Tulasi of Gruhalakshmi, Anasuya  from Care of Anasuya, they all live the “Mee toh memu, maa toh meeru”, according a press release from the channel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Television Day
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp