Telangana civic body polls: AIMIM does not have alliance with TRS, clarifies Owaisi

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi clarified that the party does not have an alliance with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the upcoming GHMC election and took a dig at the latter by saying that TRS, BJP and Congress are only active during elections.

The Hyderabad MP who was addressing media persons while conducting a foot rally at Erragadda, said that AIMIM worked round the clock for 12 months and that the same would reflect in the results. Owaisi said that the party would be contesting in 52-55 seats in the polls. 

"We have no alliance with the TRS for this elections. In fact the TRS too is contesting in many seats from where we are contesting. Definitely, there will be a battle with TRS in these elections," Owaisi said. He meanwhile criticised State power minister G Jagadish Reddy for his comments criticising AIMIM. 

Owaisi gets into high gear for Telangana civic polls

On BJP bringing national leaders for campaigning for the GHMC polls, Owaisi dismissed it by saying that the national party's 'communalism won't work in Hyderabad'.

"If you wake up a BJP leader at night and ask them to give some names,they'll say Owaisi, followed by traitor, terrorism and Pakistan. BJP should say what financial help they provided to Telangana especially Hyderabad after 2019," he said. 

He continued, "Hyderabad was hit by a flood. What financial help did Modi government provide Hyderabad? They are trying to give this election a communal colour because they provided no help in time. This will not work here. People know that." 

Meanwhile, he criticised the move to introduce "Love Jihad" laws in some states by saying, "It'll be a gross violation of ARticles 14 and 21". 

"Scrap Special Marriage Act then. They should study Constitution. Such propagation of hatred won't work," he added.

