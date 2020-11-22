Want votes? Meet our demands, say residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Miffed with elected representatives and poor response from government officials over the years, residents of several gated communities in Nallagandla have put up large banners across the area to draw attention to their issues before the candidates can persuade them to vote.

These gated communities have come together under the banner Nallagandla Resident Welfare Association (NRWA) and have several 100+ and 1000+ flat societies in its ambit. Nallagandla falls under the Serilingampally division and is an upcoming residential area in the IT hub, without proper municipality facilities. “We have been paying a hefty sum as property tax for the past few years, however we are not getting even the basic facilities. For instance, it took officials years to build a road in the area and now that it is done, it has been 18 months since the street lights were put up. Repeated requests and meetings with officials and elected representatives have yielded no results,” noted a representative from the NRWA.

The association demands that candidates give them an action plan before asking for votes. Their demands include street lights on arterial roads, sewage connection to every RWA, footpaths, stoppage of chemical pollution, preservation of Nallagandla lake, and enforcement activities.