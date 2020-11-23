Blast from Bengaluru: Tejasvi breathes fire at KCR, Asad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “This isn’t a Nizami era but Hindu samrat Narendra Modi’s regime,” said BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya while speaking at a GHMC election campaign meeting here on Monday.

Surya has launched a website and signature campaign titled ‘Change Hyderabad’. He said the elections were a fight between PM Modi’s good governance and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse governance.

Tejasvi joined the list of BJP leaders who have been vociferously attacking the TRS and AIMIM.

Appreciating Telugus, he said, “There are millions of Telugu people in my own constituency. The youth of Telangana are most talented and hard-working. The highest number of Indian engineers, doctors in the US come from Telangana and Andhra.”

Owaisis against devpt

Surya said Asaduddin spoke the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism similar to that of Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s. He said, “It is laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They did not let Metro rail to come up in the Old City. The only thing they have allowed inside Hyderabad is Rohingya Muslims. Every vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for.”