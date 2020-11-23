STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Blast from Bengaluru: Tejasvi breathes fire at KCR, Asad

Tejasvi joined the list of BJP leaders who have been vociferously attacking the TRS and AIMIM. 

Published: 23rd November 2020 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Member of parliament lok sabha BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya during Change Hyderabad- campaign and App launch as part of GHMC election campaign in Secunderabad.

Member of parliament lok sabha BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya during Change Hyderabad- campaign and App launch as part of GHMC election campaign in Secunderabad. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “This isn’t a Nizami era but Hindu samrat Narendra Modi’s regime,” said BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya while speaking at a GHMC election campaign meeting here on Monday. 
Surya has launched a website and signature campaign titled ‘Change Hyderabad’.  He said the elections were a fight between PM Modi’s good governance and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse governance. 

Tejasvi joined the list of BJP leaders who have been vociferously attacking the TRS and AIMIM. 
Appreciating Telugus, he said, “There are millions of Telugu people in my own constituency. The youth of Telangana are most talented and hard-working. The highest number of Indian engineers, doctors in the US come from Telangana and Andhra.”

Owaisis against devpt
Surya said Asaduddin spoke the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism similar to that of Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s. He said, “It is laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They did not let Metro rail to come up in the Old City. The only thing they have allowed inside Hyderabad is Rohingya Muslims. Every vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP AIMIM TRS Telangana Hyderabad civic polls Tejasvi Surya
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Arun Kornath
    What is the picture of Tejaswi doing in this news.
    23 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp