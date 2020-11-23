STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC polls: Freebies on offer as Telangana CM releases TRS manifesto

The free drinking water supply would help 95 per cent of consumers in the city, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters

Published: 23rd November 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao releasing the TRS manifesto. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close to 97 per cent consumers in the GHMC area will get free drinking water and certain categories of consumers will get free power. These two major promises were among several others included in the TRS party’s manifesto for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections scheduled for December 1.  

Releasing the pink party’s election manifesto at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said  that there will be no water charges, if the monthly consumption of drinking water is below 20,000 litres. There are 10 lakh consumers in the GHMC area and 97 per cent of them use less than 20,000 litres per month. All of them need not pay water cess from December, he said.

“The poor and the middle class should make use of this facility but at the same time they should take enough care not to waste water,” the Chief Minister said, while adding that going forward, the free water supply facility would be extended in other corporations and municipalities in the State. 
Though the HMWS&SB would lose around `300 crore to `400 crore revenue due to the free water supply, the Chief Minister said that the State government would reimburse that amount to the power utility. 

A motorist transports a cutout of
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in
Hyderabad on Monday | VINAY MADAPU

TRS: Free power to salons, dhobi ghats, laundries

“A similar scheme is being implemented in Delhi where the State government reimburses `200 crore. I have spoken to the Delhi CM,” Rao said. The free water supply scheme would be implemented in Hyderabad not only for individual consumers, but also apartments, bulk water suppliers and clubs located in colonies, where commercial tariff is being collectedly.

The 16-page TRS manifesto also assures that free power would be supplied to salons, dhobi ghats, and laundries in the GHMC area. “Though it was an old assurance, the State government could not implement it due to an objection raised by the Electricity Regulatory Commission,” he said. The TRS manifesto also assured to waive motor (MV) vehicle tax for two quarters during the Covid-19 period. The MV tax to be waived would be `267 crore for 3,37,611 vehicles. Three more Telangana Institutes of Medical Sciences will be set up in Hyderabad on the lines of TIMS. 

Rao also assured that Musi river would be linked with Godavari. “Musi river will be developed like Thames in London so that boating facility could be provided,” he said. The Chief Minister said a comprehensive GHMC Act would be brought forth for further development of Hyderabad. He also said that the minimum demand charges for power for industries and cinema theatres for six months, during  Covid-19, would be waived. 

Decentralisation
The TRS also assured that the development would be decentralised. Micro city concept would be implemented. Bus stands, hospitals, educational institutions and shopping complexes would be set up in all zones. 

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS of TRS MANIFESTO 
Work on drinking water reservoirs in Keshavapur will start soon
Master plan for sewerage treatment at an estimated cost of `13,000 crore
Master plan for floodwater management at an estimated cost of `12,000 crore
Phase-II of Metro rail from Rayadurgam to RGIA; BHEL to Mehdipatnam to be completed
MMTS will be expanded
Strategic Road Development Project second and third phases will be completed
125 link roads will be constructed in the city
Regional Ring Road  will be constructed
Library, gym, yoga centres for senior citizens
e-Libraries for students and unemployed with internet
2BHK housing scheme for the poor will be continued 
`5 lakh for constructing the house, for those who have site 
Urban lung spaces, beautification of tanks 

TS-bPASS or curfew pass?
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday asked the people whether they wanted TS-bPASS or a curfew pass. Stating that if the divisive forces were elected, Hyderabad’s law and order would go for a toss, he asked voters whether they wanted a Hyderabad with “Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS) or a Hyderabad which issues curfew passes on a daily basis.

TAGS
TRS hyderabad K Chandrasekhar Rao Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC
