One killed, 4 injured in separate mishaps

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old man was killed and two others injured after the speeding two wheeler on which they were triple riding hit a divider in Bowenpally on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Dharmendra, a resident of Medchal. The injured persons were identified as 22-year-old Deepak, and his brother Rahul.

According to the police, Rahul, who worked at a petrol pump in Bowenpally, had taken his owner’s two wheeler and went to Medchal with Deepak to pick up Dharmendra. The trio were proceeding towards Secunderabad when the vehicle reached a curve near a graveyard and hit a divider.

Dharmendra died on the spot, while Deepak and Rahul suffered serious head injuries. Bowenpally SI Prabhakar Reddy said that their health condition was serious. In another incident, two persons were critically injured after the speeding Benz car in which they were travelling hit a parked Indica at Jubilee Hills Checkpost on Sunday.

According to the police, the three persons who were inside the Benz car were intoxicated. When the car reached the Jubilee Hills Checkpost, it rammed into a parked vehicle. Two persons who were siting inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries.