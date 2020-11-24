Charge your gaadi on the go at prime spots   

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two-wheeler enthusiasts from Hyderabad can soon own the quickest scooters in the 125cc segment in India, The Ather 450X, Ather Energy announced recently. The brand said the regular and Plus model will be available in multiple cities and the scooters will be delivered within two weeks of payment.

Ather Energy began setting up its fast charging public network - The Ather Grid, across Hyderabad. Installations of the charging points have already begun across key locations in the city like Taj Mahal Hotel, The Moonshine Project, Swiss Castle, Flip Side, and Almond House, with more partners who have signed up to be hosts.

How it works

Ather 450X charges at a rate of 15km in 10 minutes at Ather Grid, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category. Every scooter comes with a home charger, Ather Dot which can be used to charge the vehicle overnight. It also has a 4G SIM card along with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard.

The price of Ather 450 Plus is Rs 142,416 and the Ather 450X at INR 161,426 (ex- Hyderabad) available at Pride Motors . Test rides of the Ather 450X have begun at the location and now consumers can also purchase the vehicle at Madhapur Cross Road.

New Drive

