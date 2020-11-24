Entire South India will be saffronised beginning Hyderabad: Tejasvi Surya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an open admission that the BJP stood for saffronisation, MP and BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday announced that in South India it will begin from Hyderabad and will spread to the other States, while addressing students at the Osmania University (OU).

“We will win GHMC polls and then the Assembly polls. We will win Tamil Nadu elections and also wrest Kerala. Entire South Indian will be saffronised,” he said.

“KCR has established a family rule in the State, and in doing so, forget about fulfilling promises made to the people that he would develop the State capital. KCR’s Bangaru Telangana was meant for enhancing the wealth of his family even as youth languished without jobs,” he added.

The Yuva Morcha leader’s visit to OU created tension with the NCC gate being closed with barricades and barbed wires. When his vehicle was stopped, he got down from it and walked through the barbed wire barricade as the crowd that followed him rent the air with slogans of Jai Sri Ram. After breaking the barricades, the Bengaluru MP marched till Arts College, where he paid homage to Telangana martyrs.