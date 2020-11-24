STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC polls: Despite quota, more men in fray

Though 50 per cent of seats in the GHMC polls have been reserved for women, as per the final list of candidates released by the TSEC, 581 are men and 541 are women.

Published: 24th November 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Gender_Equality

The number of Independents has been largely low in women-only divisions.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though 50 per cent of seats in the GHMC polls have been reserved for women, as per the final list of candidates released by the TSEC, 581 are men and 541 are women. A deeper look into the data shows that this is because there are fewer Independent women candidates than men — 174 against 211.
For instance, in divisions like Fatehnagar and KPHB, both of which are unreserved, there are a total of 11 candidates in the fray, of which  four to six are Independents.

In Fatehnagar, there are nearly four Independent candidates, while in KPHB there are six of them. Similarly, in divisions like Macha Bollarum, which is reserved for SC candidate (male or female), at least four Independents were fielded, most of whom are men. Moreover, the number of Independents has been largely low in women-only divisions. In Khairtabad, for instance, there are only four such candidates from leading parties.

“The reason why more men are contesting as Independents is that being a candidate in an election requires a lot of money, and in India, women are likely to be poorer. Even if the women are wealthy, they are likely to not have control over the assets and decisions over wealth are taken by the men,” said Tara Krishnaswamy from Shakti, a political advocacy group for women. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC polls women reservation male candidates
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp