GHMC polls: Raja Singh offers Asaduddin Owaisi pork biryani as BJP, AIMIM spar over dish

Singh said Owaisi's beef biryani comment was an indication of his frustration, and that AIMIM will not get votes in the upcoming GHMC election.

Published: 24th November 2020 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking objection to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's comment that BJP leaders should have beef biryani, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on Tuesday retorted that Owaisi should instead try pork biryani. 

Singh said, "I am offering biryani today. In my locality, the Valmiki community makes good biryani with pork. If you are fond of eating biryani, come I will offer a delicious biryani." 

Singh said Owaisi's beef biryani comment was an indication of his frustration, and that AIMIM will not get votes in the upcoming GHMC election.

Earlier, while addressing a public rally in Azampura on Monday, Owaisi said: "BJP people are suffering from frustration. They are not understanding anything. They should definitely have some biryani from Alhamdulillah (hotel)." The said hotel is known in the city for making beef dishes. 

