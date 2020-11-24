STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Inspiring through exemplary lives 

The Acharya has been on an Ahimsa Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on foot and he reached Hyderabad earlier this year along with 150 monks.

Published: 24th November 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana’s who’s who such as Harish Rao, Mohan Bhagawat and many other leaders came to seek a darshan of the Acharya. 

Telangana’s who’s who such as Harish Rao, Mohan Bhagawat and many other leaders came to seek a darshan of the Acharya. 

By manju latha kalanidhi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jains in the twin cities have been busy for the last few weeks as head acharya of the Jain Svetambara Terapanth community, Acharya Mahashraman is in Hyderabad, stationed at Shashabad, and there is just about a week left to seek his darshan here. The Acharya has been on an Ahimsa Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on foot and he reached Hyderabad earlier this year along with 150 monks. Telangana’s who’s who such as Harish Rao, Mohan Bhagawat and many other leaders came to seek a darshan of the Acharya. 

Sadhvi Pramukha Shriji, her team of 83 female monks ranging from the ages of 19 to 80, is also in Hyderabad till the month-end. The sadhvi takes  time between her Samaiks and silent contemplative sessions to tell us about their lifestyle. “Today, we hear concepts such as intermittent fasting, minimalism and sustainability. We have been following these all through our lives. We are glad the world is getting back to basics,” she comments. The monks wear white robes, spend time praying and in meditation.

As a rule, they do not eat or drink anything post-sunset, and that they believe, is the secret to their good health. “Most Jains ensure they fast at least 30 times in a year as that is a kind of detox for them,” says Jayanti Golchha Surana, a spokesperson of the Terapanth Jain community. “Our leaders lead an exemplary life and teach us how to increase willpower and concentration through their simple lives.” “The Terapanth community members in the twin cities are blessed to be able to visit the spiritual leaders, while following the Covid-19 guidelines,” said Mahender Bhandari, from the community who was present at the venue. 

Apart from religious activities in the last few weeks, the Terapanth Professional Forum (TPF), a body that facilitates scholarships for metirious students, also conducted a student counseling session on Saturday. Says Manoj Dugar, President of TPF. “We have been disbursing scholarships for 11 years now.” . National Joint Secretary Rishabh Dugar added, “The idea of a forum such as this is also to remind the GenX about the rich values and ethics of Jainism which can be incorporated in their life and work for happiness and success.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Acharya Mahashraman Ahimsa Yatra Hyderabad
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp