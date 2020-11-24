Inspiring through exemplary lives 

manju latha kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jains in the twin cities have been busy for the last few weeks as head acharya of the Jain Svetambara Terapanth community, Acharya Mahashraman is in Hyderabad, stationed at Shashabad, and there is just about a week left to seek his darshan here. The Acharya has been on an Ahimsa Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on foot and he reached Hyderabad earlier this year along with 150 monks. Telangana’s who’s who such as Harish Rao, Mohan Bhagawat and many other leaders came to seek a darshan of the Acharya.

Sadhvi Pramukha Shriji, her team of 83 female monks ranging from the ages of 19 to 80, is also in Hyderabad till the month-end. The sadhvi takes time between her Samaiks and silent contemplative sessions to tell us about their lifestyle. “Today, we hear concepts such as intermittent fasting, minimalism and sustainability. We have been following these all through our lives. We are glad the world is getting back to basics,” she comments. The monks wear white robes, spend time praying and in meditation.

As a rule, they do not eat or drink anything post-sunset, and that they believe, is the secret to their good health. “Most Jains ensure they fast at least 30 times in a year as that is a kind of detox for them,” says Jayanti Golchha Surana, a spokesperson of the Terapanth Jain community. “Our leaders lead an exemplary life and teach us how to increase willpower and concentration through their simple lives.” “The Terapanth community members in the twin cities are blessed to be able to visit the spiritual leaders, while following the Covid-19 guidelines,” said Mahender Bhandari, from the community who was present at the venue.

Apart from religious activities in the last few weeks, the Terapanth Professional Forum (TPF), a body that facilitates scholarships for metirious students, also conducted a student counseling session on Saturday. Says Manoj Dugar, President of TPF. “We have been disbursing scholarships for 11 years now.” . National Joint Secretary Rishabh Dugar added, “The idea of a forum such as this is also to remind the GenX about the rich values and ethics of Jainism which can be incorporated in their life and work for happiness and success.”