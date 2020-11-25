STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Being safe amid new COVID normal is of utmost importance: Padma Bhushan awardee tells students

Building immunity, wearing masks and social distancing are golden rules that everyone should follow.

Published: 25th November 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

CMD of Medanta Dr Naresh Trehan

CMD of Medanta Dr Naresh Trehan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) hosted the 12th annual lecture delivered by Dr Naresh Trehan, who is a Padma Bhushan awardee, and founder & chairman of Medanta Medicity. Dr Trehan spoke on ‘Building Your Future in COVID Times’ at the annual event held online recently.

He talked about how the global health crisis has led to a paradigm shift in the way we live, work, and learn. He also spoke about the role that technology is playing currently in building students’ future and how institutions like NU are grooming the future leaders who would script success stories in a world that is becoming increasingly digital.  

Dr Trehan highlighted how the new normal is here to stay, and being safe is of utmost importance today. Building immunity, wearing masks and social distancing are golden rules that everyone should follow. He also added that for India to emerge as a superpower, it is important for us to build world-class educational institutions and holistic development. 

Rajendra S Pawar, founder of NIIT University, said, “For future-proofing your career in today’s time, it is imperative for every individual to have a foundation which is digital. The world is changing faster than it was before this pandemic hit us. Therefore, no matter what your job is, you need to be not just well versed in new age technology platforms, digital methods, and tools, but also ways in which to stay safe.”

