Cyberabad Police arrest interstate thieves, seize gold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday arrested two members of an interstate gang involved in a series of thefts in Hyderabad and other States.

They recovered 36 tolas of stolen gold ornaments and firearms which were used during the offences from accused Faheem alias Faheem Ahmed and Mursaleem, both from Uttar Pradesh.

The gang was involved in seven offences in Cyberabad alone and in several property offences in several other States, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Its members would reach a particular area in cars by changing the number plates. They would target locked houses, break the locks and decamp with gold and other valuables.

Faheem was involved in cases of murder, dacoity, robbery and kidnapping for ransom in UP. He was imprisoned in 2013. Mursaleem, who was involved in an attempt-to-murder case was also imprisoned in 2013. They befriended each other in prison. After being released, they returned to their old ways.