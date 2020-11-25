GHMC elections: Freebies aplenty in Congress manifesto

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC released an elaborate manifesto ahead of the GHMC polls on Tuesday, albeit promising changes in matters that don’t fall under the purview of the municipal administration.

The party promised to extend the Metro rail service to the Old City and RGIA, besides expanding the MMTS, if voted to power. It said it would implement the LRS and BRS free of cost. Improvement of services of Gandhi, Osmania, Niloufer and other hospitals is one of the key points in the party’s manifesto.

The manifesto was released by AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, in the presence of TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and a host of other senior Congress leaders.

The Congress has promised free Covid-19 treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme. The manifesto said the party would make efforts to scrap the Dharani portal. The TPCC further assured to provide Rs 50,000 to every flood-affected family, Rs 5 lakh to families whose homes were fully destroyed, Rs 2.5 lakh to those whose houses were partially destroyed, and an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of people who died in the floods.

The Congress promised to implement the NDMA guidelines and prepare a Disaster Management Plan for Hyderabad. It said it would construct huge underground water storage facilities for effective flow regulation to prevent flooding.

The party also promised to constitute a Lake Protection Authority to protect waterbodies from encroachments and reconstitute the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) with people’s participation to ensure transparency.

Tax waivers

The TPCC assured that it would waive off property tax and electricity bills completely for shops belonging to barbers, washermen, carpenters and goldsmiths. It promised 2BHK houses to eligible beneficiaries.

A financial aid of Rs 8 lakh has been promised to the families with one plot to construct a house, and Rs 4 lakh to families with a single bedroom house to construct another bedroom. The party has offered property tax relief of up to Rs 50,000 to small commercial establishments. For houses built in under 80 sq yards, there won’t be any tax, the manifesto said.

BOX: Other handouts

* Double bedroom houses in slums to be made tax free

* Waiver of 100 per cent property tax for ex-servicemen, war-widows, disabled soldiers

* Free water supply up to 30,000 litres

* Free drinking water connection