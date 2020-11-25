GHMC elections: POs, APOs get show cause notices for skipping training programme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Election Authority and Corporation Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has issued show cause notices to those Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) who failed to attend the election training programmes, organised at 30 different centres in city on Tuesday.

Of the total 21,000 POs and APOs, deployed for the GHMC polls, a few hundreds of POs and APOs did not turn up for the training programme on Tuesday.

However, the GHMC Commissioner has given them another opportunity to attend the programme on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, he has warned the officials of stringent action if they fail to attend the programme on Wednesday too.