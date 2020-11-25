STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

'PV Ghat, NTR mausoleum on encroached land': Akbaruddin challenges TRS govt to demolish samadhis

"If the encroachments are done by the poor, your administration is proactive in demolishing it. I am challenging you to demolish these samadhis," the AIMIM leader said.

Published: 25th November 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its alleged targeting of the underprivileged while handling encroachments in water bodies and asked the party to instead demolish the PV Ghat and the NTR Ghat which are "encroachments on Hussain Sagar". 

OWaisi was speaking at a public rally at Erragadda. He said, "When Hussain Sagar was created, it was at an area of 4,700 acres. Today the area has been reduced to 700 acres. What happened to the remaining 4,000 acres? It was converted to Necklace Road and samadhis of (PV) Narasimha Rao and NTR (NT Rama Rao)."

He continued, "If the encroachments are done by the poor, your administration is proactive in demolishing it. I am challenging you to demolish these samadhis." 

Owaisi also alleged that the GHMC headquarters in the city is also an encroachment and that it was made on the tank bund of Hussain Sagar. 

He also took a dig at TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who in a statement clarified that the party does not have an alliance with any outfit for the GHMC elections. "What wrong did he say? Do you think we are small people? We have stepped on their tail numerous times. No one is talking about the issues here in Hyderabad. The biggest issues in Hyderabad are unemployment, pollution, sewerage system, and so on." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akbaruddin Owaisi KTR GHMC polls PV Ghat NTR Ghat
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp