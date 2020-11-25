'PV Ghat, NTR mausoleum on encroached land': Akbaruddin challenges TRS govt to demolish samadhis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its alleged targeting of the underprivileged while handling encroachments in water bodies and asked the party to instead demolish the PV Ghat and the NTR Ghat which are "encroachments on Hussain Sagar".

OWaisi was speaking at a public rally at Erragadda. He said, "When Hussain Sagar was created, it was at an area of 4,700 acres. Today the area has been reduced to 700 acres. What happened to the remaining 4,000 acres? It was converted to Necklace Road and samadhis of (PV) Narasimha Rao and NTR (NT Rama Rao)."

He continued, "If the encroachments are done by the poor, your administration is proactive in demolishing it. I am challenging you to demolish these samadhis."

Owaisi also alleged that the GHMC headquarters in the city is also an encroachment and that it was made on the tank bund of Hussain Sagar.

He also took a dig at TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who in a statement clarified that the party does not have an alliance with any outfit for the GHMC elections. "What wrong did he say? Do you think we are small people? We have stepped on their tail numerous times. No one is talking about the issues here in Hyderabad. The biggest issues in Hyderabad are unemployment, pollution, sewerage system, and so on."