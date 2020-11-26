Hyderabad firm now has a hands-free bot workload management

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s cloud sofware firm Pegasystems has introduced Pega RPA Auto-balancing – the industry’s first Robotic Process Automation feature that automatically provisions workloads between an organisation’s available bots. This new Pega Robot Manager™ capability uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to intelligently optimise the capacity and efficiency of bot resources on the fly with no human intervention.

Despite its name, most Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is anything but robotic when it comes to managing bots. When demand for bot assistance inevitably surges or drops, humans behind the scenes must reallocate the available bots across the enterprise to ensure the work gets done on time. Many organisations compensate for these surges by purchasing extra bot licenses so no request goes unfulfilled – but this overprovisioning only leads to more bot management and licencing costs while also tying up more virtual machine resources.

With Pega RPA Auto-balancing, the new Pega Robot Manager capability analyses all work requests and automatically provisions them across available bots. When new or unexpected needs arise, the feature dynamically and intelligently reallocates bots in real time to get the work done. Pega RPA Auto-balancing will also be able to prioritise more important work over less critical jobs when bot demand exceeds capacity.

This advancement represents Pega’s latest RPA innovation aimed at providing a fully automated robotic process infrastructure. Previous hands-free bot management features introduced this year include Pega X-ray Vision, Pega Synchronization Server. RPA fully automates the entire RPA lifecycle – from authoring to deployment to management.