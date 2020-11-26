Rise in concern over food safety

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tetra Pak on Monday unveiled findings from its global research study, in partnership with Ipsos, showing that food safety is a major issue for society. The same amount of respondents believe that Covid-19 is a “real threat.”

At the same time, concern for the environment remains strikingly powerful, pointing towards a dilemma in the consumers’ minds as they try to balance the critical priorities of human existence through safe food and sustainability of the planet we live on. The Tetra Pak Index, in its 13th edition, has seen a 10% increase in global concern about food safety and future food supplies, now at 40%, compared to 30% from 2019.

In addition, more than 50% of consumers not only believe that improving food safety is the responsibility of manufacturers, they see it as the number one issue that companies need to tackle now and in the future.