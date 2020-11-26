STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

This Hyderabad man is all set for ‘1 crore steps in 2020’ world record

It was a chance encounter with another Armed Forced personnel in 1992 on a train that changed Ravi’s life.

Published: 26th November 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

K Ravi Kumar

K Ravi Kumar

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We’ve heard of Josh Machine. Those who are forever charged up about life. Now meet K Ravi Kumar, aka the Walking Machine, a Hyderabadi who has been walking for the last 26 years non-stop, every day of his life. Initially, he started off for health and fitness and today, he does it to create exciting world records.This 54-year-old ex-CRPF personnel from Tarnaka says that walking keeps him young, excited and hopeful about the future. “Doctors tell me that my muscles and bones are just 40 years old,” he says.

Ravi is now on a mission to display the triumph of human spirit by creating fresh records. “I have already broken many records including the one of Sushanth Jaiswa; from UP of treading 1,0,106 steps in one day. Now, I have already done this feat several times in Hyderabad and I recently realised that I have almost touched one crore steps in 2020. Now, I am going to set the one crore steps in one-year world record,” he says proudly. 

It was a chance encounter with another Armed Forced personnel in 1992 on a train that changed Ravi’s life. The co-passenger made a snide remark about Ravi’s weight and that stayed with him forever. 
“I am a foodie and one year in Punjab made me binge on the desi ghee, butter and other calorie-rich food of Punjab. I had put on about 10 kg in a year and the fellow passenger questioned the professional competence of an obese person like me. After that journey, I started walking for an hour, then two increased it to three and today I can walk from Tarnaka (start during sunrise) to Jubilee Hills, from Secunderabad to Keesaragutta and to Yadagirigutta and come back home for lunch. Walking every day has helped me lose weight and develop resilience,” he says.

Walking helps clear nasal ailments too

Ravi believes that walking can also help heal ailments like cough and cold. He says that for over a month he had developed a bad throat and a blocked nose. He stopped walking to take rest, but on the advice of a co-walker, he started walking again and in less than two weeks, the mucous cleared. 
“An ENT surgeon suggested surgery but am glad I went back to walking to heal myself. Walking is the best medicine,” he adds.

Walk gear used

Interestingly, Ravi does not use any fancy walking gear, not even a water bottle at times when he starts on these daily walks. A simple set of walking shoes is all that he needs to tread any distance. On an average weekend, you can catch Ravi walking from Tarnaka to Shankar Mutt, then to Raghavendra Swamy temple in Barkatpura, TTD Balaji temple in Himayathnagar and then to Padmara Rao Nagar Skandagiri temple, then to Mettuguda Ayyappa Swamy temple and back home for lunch after temple hopping. 

“A lot can be attributed to practice and effort I took way back. In 1984, I represented AP in NCC All India trekking expedition leading a nine-member team on foot for 17 days. I could even walk without water. I have walked more than 900 km averaging 40,000 steps or five hours a day for a walking marathon,” says he.Has he ever fallen sick? Felt leg ache? “Nope, never. I just developed some blisters for a week, but nothing else. He retired in September and is now excited to create world records to add excitement to life. So his next six weekends are busy. 

He has already done more than one lakh steps a day in the last few weekends with six more to go. On November 22, he clocked in 1,21,731 in Hyderabad (85.1 km) and burning 12,103 Kcal and applied for an India Book of records entry. He says in the 24-hour walk, he did not even rest for more than 10 minutes to nap or have a quick bite. “I was too excited and kicked to feel hungry or sleepy,” he says. 

Scheduled Walks 

 Fourth attempt of walking one lakh steps will be on December 6 which will be dedicated to late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Isha Foundation, Coimbatore 
My fifth attempt of one lakh walking steps on December 13 will be dedicated to Dr NR Narayana Murty Founder, Infosys; Dr TV Mohandas Pai Chairman Manipal University earlier with Infosys & late Dr K Madhukar Shetty former Dy.Director SVP NPA Hyderabad
My sixth attempt of one lakh walking steps will be on Christmas, December 25 and that effort will be dedicated to Dr K Sivan Chairman ISRO; Dr KJ Yesudas renowned all time great playback singer and TT Rangarajan Mahatria ,Infinitism Chennai.
My seventh attempt of one lakh walking steps and that effort will be dedicated to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jan 1. This is his way of saluting  the greats

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi
 kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com
 @mkalanidhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Ravi Kumar 1 crore steps Hyderabad
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp