Peddle hate and you’ll pay, warns Hyderabad DGP Mahender Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DGP M Mahender Reddy on Thursday warned miscreants circulating fake videos promoting hatred or communal unrest, in view of the GHMC elections. He stated that the police had registered 62 cases against the Rohingya for their illegal stay in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

Speaking to the media, the DGP said that the State police had prevented untoward incidents during elections since six years. On the BJP leaders’ remarks that they would conduct surgical strikes on certain parts of the city, the DGP said that police would seek legal opinion and register cases. Police in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates had booked 50 cases for violation of election code of conduct, he said.

The DGP stated that police had received inputs that some organisations and political leaders would try to create panic among people by circulating false information. “We will not hesitate to take stern action if miscreants try to disturb law and order,” the DGP said.

Monitoring social media

A special police has been formed to monitor social media activities during the GHMC elections. A team will also follow the speeches of political leaders. At least 51,000 police personnel have ben deployed in the city for bandobust and other election duties, the DGP assured.

Flag march in Rachakonda

In a bid to instil a sense of confidence in the public ahead of the polls, the Rachakonda police conducted a 6-km flag march in LB Nagar, Saroor Nagar and Chaitanaya police limits, covering five wards, on Thursday.

Rachakonda police, along with the TSSP platoons, City Armed Reserve, Mounted Horse Team, Band Team of CAR, Law and Order, marched for 6 km , covering hyper-sensitive/sensitive wards.

LB Nagar DCP Sunpreet Singh said that the flag march was conducted to instil confidence among the public in view of the elections. “In a democracy, casting vote is a responsibility of every citizen. It is our duty to make the process safe,” he said.