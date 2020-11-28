Pandit Jasraj’s memorial concert on November 29-30

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pandit Jasraj’s 48th Pt Motiram Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha will be held on the November 29-30, 2020 at the open air amphitheatre, Centre for Culture Resources and Training (CCRT), Madhapur, Hyderabad. Supported by the Government of Telangana, ITC and many patrons, this festival will continue the tradition of the past 47 years, in an effort to mark Pandit Jasraj’s presence in his very own city Hyderabad, where he finally rests now. This festival is so dear to him and to the people of Hyderabad as well.

This is the oldest Annual Music Festival of the city of pearls - Hyderabad, which has a rich & varied cultural heritage, and has been a centre for Performing Arts and especially Fine Arts. Indian Classical Music audiences can be found in large numbers in Hyderabad.

In all these years, this festival has always been absolutely free for all to attend. For this unique service, Pandit Jasraj was given the title ‘Son of Hyderabad’, by the people of Hyderabad, at the hands of Bharat Ratna – MS Subbulakshmi. It was indeed a proud moment for all Hyderabadis, when their “Son of Hyderabad” was bestowed with an honour by the International Astronomical Union, which named a Minor Planet situated between Mars and Jupiter as “Pandit Jasraj Planet”!

Speaking on the occasion Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary Industries, Govt. of Telangana, said, “For the past 47 years without interruption Pt Jasrajji hosted the Pt Motiram Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha at Hyderabad, this year without him it is being hosted.

As per the government prescribed Covid-19 restrictions with only 200 audience permitted with social distancing. Face Book and Youtube will have live telecast. Hundreds used to attend this event every year, but this year you can experience live program through digital platforms. Pt. Jasraj was an eminent artist and his legacy continues with the program being organised here this year too, several companies have come forward to sponsor the event.

Kishan Rao, IAS (retd.), VC & CEO Yadagiri Gutta Temple Development Authority and Special Officer –Shilpararam., said, “Hyderabad and Jasraj have an inseparable bonding, from the age of 4 he was in Hyderabad, used to reside at Jambagh, he studied at Viveka Vardhini College. The world has lost a great soul and the greatest loss is off Hyderabad, which lost a great son, he made a indelible mark on Hyderabadi’s.

A festival being hosted on a specific date continuously is in itself a remarkable episode and happening. People used to wait for November to experience this. He initially used to host this festival at Nizam college, but later it was shifted to Chowmahalla Palace and those used to be packed, such was the love of people of Hyderabad in his music samaroha. Hyderabad can never forget Pt Jasraj. His daughter Durga is at the helm of things for the concert.

Schedule

Performances will be streamed LIVE on facebook/durgajasraj.

Daily Facebook LIVE chat with musicians who have had a special relationship with Pandit Jasraj

The daily Facebook LIVE chats will be hosted by Pt Jasraj’s daughter Durga Jasraj, talking to the musicians about memories

Saturday November 28– Maestro Niladri Kumar

Live Performances

Venue: (CCRT), Madhapur,

Sunday, November 29

Children from Hyderabad

Maestro Anup Jalota – bhajans Monday, November 30, 8 pm

Hindustani Classical Vocal and Carnatic Classical Flute Duet

Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj would perform with 10 musicians

Pls note: Entry for live event is via invite-only