Pick 'progressive' TRS, not 'divisive forces', in Hyderabad civic body polls: CM to voters

The campaign for the GHMC polls will come to an end on Sunday evening. On the last day of the campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct a roadshow in Secunderabad.

Published: 28th November 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

kcr-2020

TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indirectly terming BJP leaders as "divisive forces", TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appealed to the voters to support the 'progressive thinking TRS' in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled on December 1.
 
Addressing an election meeting - Pragathi Sankharavam - at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, Chandrasekhar Rao said, "Vote for TRS and save Hyderabad from divisive forces."
 
He said though BJP leaders were talking indiscriminately against him, he would not use harsh language against them. He asked voters not to elect the 'slaves of Delhi' and elect TRS candidates, who considered the people as their bosses.
 
The Chief Minister also came down heavily on the central government for not extending financial assistance to flood-affected Hyderabad. "I sought Rs 1,350 crore for immediate relief measures.
But the Centre sanctioned funds for Karnataka and other states and neglected Hyderabad. Are we not Indians? Is Telangana not a part of India?" Rao wondered.
 
Referring to the frequent flooding in the Hyderabad, Rao assured that he would allocate Rs 10,000 crore in the state Budget every year for repairing storm water drains. He also announced his plans to give 24 hours drinking water in Hyderabad.

