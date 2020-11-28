PM Modi visits Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, reviews development of COVID-19 vaccine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the facility of vaccine maker Bharat Biotech located in Genome Valley at Shameerpet in Hyderabad.

The PM interacted with senior scientists and officials of Bharat Biotech and reviewed the developments concerning Covaxin, the vaccine against COVID-19 being developed by the firm. Covaxin is in the third phase of clinical trials.

Modi landed at the Hakimpet airport at around 12:50 pm and from there he went directly to the Bharat Biotech facility. He spent close to one-and-a-half hours there. On his way back to the airport from Bharat Biotech, Modi got down for a moment from his vehicle to greet people waiting along the route.

Visuals from PM Narendra Modi's visit to vaccine maker Bharat Biotech located in Genome Valley at Shameerpet in Hyderabad.@XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/Vb50RG9saB — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 28, 2020

After leaving from the Bharat Biotech facility, Modi tweeted, "At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress."

Modi had come to Hyderabad after visiting the facility of Zydus Cadilla in Ahmedabad. After that he had tweeted, "Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey."

From Hyderabad, the Prime Minister left for Pune to visit the facility of Serum Institute of India.