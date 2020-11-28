'TRS govt will fall soon': Telangana BJP chief predicts midterm polls after GHMC elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS MLAs will rebel against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after the GHMC polls leading to the fall of the government in Telangana, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said.

He cautioned the police officials against backing an "unstable" government and said they were reading out the script of the Chief Minister over possible communal violence in the city.

Challenging the government to file more cases, he reiterated his comments of destroying Darruslam (MIM headquarters), if the party dares to touch the memorials of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

He said that BJP will conduct a surgical strike and would identify Rohingyas, and handover the anti-social elements to police. “We will teach a lesson to those who are supporting Pakistan and conduct Surgical Strikes against those who take out rallies with black flags against India,” he said.

Bandi also offered to provide Covid-19 vaccine for free if BJP comes in to power in GHMC elections.