STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

'TRS govt will fall soon': Telangana BJP chief predicts midterm polls after GHMC elections

Bandi Sanjay cautioned the police officials against backing an "unstable" government and said they were reading out the script of the Chief Minister over possible communal violence in the city.

Published: 28th November 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS MLAs will rebel against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after the GHMC polls leading to the fall of the government in Telangana, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said.

He cautioned the police officials against backing an "unstable" government and said they were reading out the script of the Chief Minister over possible communal violence in the city.

Challenging the government to file more cases, he reiterated his comments of destroying Darruslam (MIM headquarters), if the party dares to touch the memorials of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. 

He said that BJP will conduct a surgical strike and would identify Rohingyas, and handover the anti-social elements to police.  “We will teach a lesson to those who are supporting Pakistan and conduct Surgical Strikes against those who take out rallies with black flags against India,” he said. 

Bandi also offered to provide Covid-19 vaccine for free if BJP comes in to power in GHMC elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC polls KCR Telangana govt MIM Telangana BJP Sanjay Bandi
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp