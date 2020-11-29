BJP will make sure Hyderabad is freed from Nizam culture, says Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking to the media at the BJP's state head office at Nampally on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that once the BJP comes to power, it will ensure that Hyderabad is rid of the Nizam culture.

Shah said that he believes that it is because of the former Union Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhhai Patel, that Telangana, including Hyderabad, is still with India.

Indirectly referring to the AIMIM party's history, Shah said that some people were in support of the merger of Hyderabad with Pakistan. He said that the BJP will free Hyderabad of such Nizam culture and ensure that the city emerges into a global IT hub.

When it was pointed out that AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, asked why the Home Minister is not taking any action if there are any Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, and Pakistanis in the Old City, Shah accused Owaisi of creating a hurdle for the central government in taking action against them by making a hue and cry in the Parliament.

"When I take action, he cries hoarse and makes a hue and cry in the Parliament. Let him give me in writing that the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be removed, I will take action. Just during elections talking about the issue will not help. When there is a debate in the Parliament on removing them, who takes their side? The country's citizens know the answer," Shah said.

Firing a salvo at the TRS and AIMIM. Shah asked, "Why does the TRS have a secret pact with the AIMIM regarding seat-sharing. Why do they do ilu-ilu (I love you) inside a room and decide on seat-sharing. Why not come out in the open and decide?"

On asking his reasons behind visiting Bhagyalakshmi temple near the Charminar ahead of the GHMC elections, Shah said that the temple visit was personal and only out of devotion, it has nothing to do with politics.

Reacting to state chief minister KCR cautioning people of Hyderabad of 'divisive forces', Shah sarcastically said that it was meant for cautioning people against the AIMIM.

He also refuted the allegations against the BJP of stoking communal tensions saying that he never said anything about Hindus or Muslims. He said that the schemes by the BJP led central government will benefit everyone regardless of religion.