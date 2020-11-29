CBI books two University of Hyderabad staffers for amassing illegal assets worth Rs 3 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Hyderabad Central University’s (HCU) Chief Medical Officer and his wife, a teacher at the university campus, on Saturday, for amassing illegal assets worth Rs 3 crore. The accused — Dr Ravinder Kumar and Peddireddy Sujatha — allegedly purchased immovable properties between 2014 and 2019 at different places through ill-gotten money.

CBI officials conducted searches at their residences and seized incriminatory documents.