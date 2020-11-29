CBI books two University of Hyderabad staffers for amassing illegal assets worth Rs 3 crore

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Hyderabad Central University’s (HCU) Chief Medical Officer and his wife, a teacher at the university campus, on Saturday, for amassing illegal assets worth Rs 3 crore. The accused — Dr Ravinder Kumar and Peddireddy Sujatha — allegedly purchased immovable properties between 2014 and 2019 at different places through ill-gotten money.
CBI officials conducted searches at their residences and seized incriminatory documents.
HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Hyderabad Central University’s (HCU) Chief Medical Officer and his wife, a teacher at the university campus, on Saturday, for amassing illegal assets worth Rs 3 crore. The accused — Dr Ravinder Kumar and Peddireddy Sujatha — allegedly purchased immovable properties between 2014 and 2019 at different places through ill-gotten money.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar over deteriorating law and order
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to finish inside top two for third straight year
Farmers got new rights, says PM Modi as protesters meet over future course of action
Steve Smith's fifth ton against India powers Australia to 389/4
BJD expels Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy over IFS officer link
Glenn Phillips' ton helps New Zealand thrash West Indies in second T20I