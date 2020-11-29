STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VIP storm in Hyderabad causes traffic snarls

As political stalwarts took to the roads to campaign for the upcoming GHMC elections, traffic snarls were witnessed in several parts of the city. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As political stalwarts took to the roads to campaign for the upcoming GHMC elections, traffic snarls were witnessed in several parts of the city. Hyderabad Traffic ACP Anil Kumar too was out on field to tackle vehicular movement. He was spotted monitoring traffic at old PCR junction ahead of Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s public meeting at LB Stadium. 

Several traffic restrictions were imposed in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday. Modi visited Bharat BioTech to review the status of Covaxin. Hence, all the commuters on Hyderabad-Karimnagar road were asked to co-operate with the police. In addition to this, due to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rally, roads in front of the CM camp office all the way to Raj Bhavan road recorded slow traffic. 

A similar situation was witnessed at Tank Bund, Ambedkar statue, Liberty Junction, Basheerbagh flyover, BJR statue towards Gunfoundry and KLK Building. Traffic snarls also occured at Telugu Talli flyover, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharati, Old PCR Junction, Public Garden towards KLK Building. 

In addition to this, due to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s campaign in Lal Darwaza, traffic was slow for several hours in the evening around Jambagh, MJ Market Junction, Malakunta, Gandhi Bhavan, Taj Island Junction towards Ek Minar, Bazarghat Road.

