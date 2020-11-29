Yogi Adityanath wants to change Hyderabad’s Bhagya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Only if Hyderabad becomes ‘Bhagyanagar’ can the city be on the road to ‘vikas’ (development), said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday. Yogi’s visit comes three days ahead of the GHMC elections. Speaking at Lal Darwaza in Shah Ali Banda area of the Old City after a two-hour-long roadshow, the UP CM declared that if the BJP was elected to power, it would change the name of the city to Bhagyanagar. “People often ask me if Hyderabad can be renamed Bhagyanagar. I tell them why not. Then, they ask me how.

I tell them that it will be done the same way we changed the name of Faizabad to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh,” said Yogi. The UP CM went on to target the TRS and MIM parties, and alleged that they had a tacit alliance. “The TRS, which is ruling the city like the Nizams, has given a free hand to the MIM. Together, they are looting the city’s fortunes. The TRS government enabled the MIM to encroach the Musi river, and they in turn, made the city drown.

campaigns for the party candidate in Kukatpally division

ahead of the GHMC polls on Saturday | S Senbagapand iyan

It is time to end the Nizam’s rule,” he said. He listed some of the Central government schemes, which were not being implemented in the State, namely the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Yogi claimed lakhs of people benefitted from these schemes in the UP. He then compared the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao towards developing the Covid vaccine, and asked whether the CM, who lived in Hyderabad, ever cared to visit the Bharath Biotech lab to inspect the Covaxin trials. Earlier in the day, the star campaigner of the BJP began his roadshow at Jeedimetla.

He covered Shalibanda via Allwyn Colony, Kukatpally and other areas. He was accompanied by BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party leader P Muralidhar Rao. Yogi also slammed the TRS over alleged irregularities in the flood relief distribution. “If Modiji could make use of technology and transfer money to the poorest via DBT, why did KCR choose corrupt means and allow such a loot to happen,” he asked. “When I arrived in the city, I saw the faces of the father-son duo everywhere. People must remember that in a democracy, there is no room for family-run politics,” he added.” The UP CM garlanded a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju ahead of his roadshow.

Amit shah to visit Bhagyalakshmi temple

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar on Sunday. Shah will reach Hyderabad at around at 10 am for the GHMC poll campaign. He will participate in a roadshow from Varasiguda Chowrasta in Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, which would cover

Sanathnagar, Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills. He is expected to visit BJP’s State office and hold internal party meetings with top leaders. He will head back to Delhi on a special flight at around 7:30 pm