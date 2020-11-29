Youth confronts Asaduddin Owaisi over poor facilities in Karwan

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was taken by surprise when a youngster from the Karwan Assembly constituency replied “Why should I?” to Owaisi’s “please give MIM vote” during a foot rally. On Saturday morning, Owaisi was undertaking a foot rally as usual along with hundreds of MIM followers in Karwan division, campaigning for party candidate M Swami Yadav for the upcoming GHMC polls.

The gathering, shouting “MIM Zindabad” and “Barrister Asad Owaisi Zindabad,” meandered through the dingy bylanes of Karwan, overflowing with drain water. Owaisi led the crowd as he requested citizens for votes, saying “Majlis ko kamiyab kijiye (please make Majlis victorious)” and “patang par vote daliye” (Vote for the kite symbol). A youngster Rajeshwar Reddy, who resides in the Mallampet area of the Karwan division, had an answer ready for Owaisi, and asked him, “Why should I vote when, despite several representations of our problems, we did not get any response?” Reddy asked.

Reddy said that there was a severe drinking water problem in the area. “I even had to shell money out of my own pocket to get the street lights to work in this area,” he said. Leaving Owaisi red-faced, Reddy blamed the sitting corporator and Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, both of whom were accompanying the Hyderabad MP during the foot rally. He said that he will not vote for the party this time. However, Asad assured help to Reddy and said that he will personally see to the problems.