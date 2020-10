Hyderabad metro development body signs MoU to clean up Hussainsagar

By Express News Service

The boom barrier automated riser

system to clean up solid waste

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) signed an tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with WRI India (research organization) and DESMI, Denmarks oldest company. The HMDA will “install a boom barrier automated riser system for cleaning-up floating solid wastes from picket drain near Hussain Sagar as a pilot demonstration project,” Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted.