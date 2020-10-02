Durgam Cheruvu bridge to be traffic-free at nights, weekends

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Learning from accidents on the Biodiversity flyover at Raidurgam, Cyberabad police have decided to restrict vehicular movement on the newly inaugurated cable stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu from 11 pm to 6 am everyday. This is in addition to the decision to allow only pedestrians on the flyover during weekends, starting from Friday night until Monday morning.

Cyberabad police held a meeting with stakeholders regarding security and parking arrangement at the bridge area. With the number of visitors at the bridge increasing everyday and keeping in view their safety, the police took the decision.

“As majority of the visitors are coming from both sides of the bridge at ITC Kohenur and Road No. 45 of Jubilee Hills, multiple parking areas are being identified on both sides by Cyberabad and Hyderabad traffic police in coordination with GHMC and TSIIC, “ Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Thursday.

Sajjanar also instructed the officials concerned to put in place crowd control mechanisms and proper security measures. CCTV cameras and PA systems have already been installed on the bridge. Traffic officials noted that people are clicking selfies and gathering in big numbers on the bridge without caring about vehicular movement. “This puts both sides at risk. We advise people to be careful while indulging in such activities,” the Commissioner said.