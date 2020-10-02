STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Manjeera water to reach Hyderabad, Secunderabad soon

Sangareddy Irrigation Department officer P Madhusudhan said they have received verbal orders from higher officials to release the water, and could receive formal orders soon. 

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Manjeera project brimming with water as a result of heavy inflows from upstream areas in Sangareddy on Monday | Express photo

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has made all arrangements to supply drinking water from Manjeera filter bed to the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Water Board officials had started pumping water at Peddapur water filter on Wednesday, and on Thursday, they started pumping at Manjeera filter bed. Manjeera water would be supplied to the Twin Cities through second phase lines.

It may be noted that the Singur project has received inflows of 24 tmcft owing to good rainfall. The Manjeera reservoir, on downstream of Singur project, has received less floodwater. The officials have sent proposals to higher authorities for release of water into Manjeera reservoir from Singur project. 

Sangareddy Irrigation Department officer P Madhusudhan said they have received verbal orders from higher officials to release the water, and could receive formal orders soon. He said measures were being taken for release of water to Manjeera reservoir on Friday. Water Board officials said they have placed a request for drawing 50 million gallons of water per day. 

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manjeera drinking water
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp