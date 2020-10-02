Manjeera water to reach Hyderabad, Secunderabad soon

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has made all arrangements to supply drinking water from Manjeera filter bed to the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Water Board officials had started pumping water at Peddapur water filter on Wednesday, and on Thursday, they started pumping at Manjeera filter bed. Manjeera water would be supplied to the Twin Cities through second phase lines.

It may be noted that the Singur project has received inflows of 24 tmcft owing to good rainfall. The Manjeera reservoir, on downstream of Singur project, has received less floodwater. The officials have sent proposals to higher authorities for release of water into Manjeera reservoir from Singur project.

Sangareddy Irrigation Department officer P Madhusudhan said they have received verbal orders from higher officials to release the water, and could receive formal orders soon. He said measures were being taken for release of water to Manjeera reservoir on Friday. Water Board officials said they have placed a request for drawing 50 million gallons of water per day.