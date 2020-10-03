STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Charminar reopens with norms in place

As the iconic Charminar reopened on Friday after six months, tourists trickled in slow numbers to the tourist spot.

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees queue up in front of the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As the iconic Charminar reopened on Friday after six months, tourists trickled in slow numbers to the tourist spot. Strict hygiene measures are place because of the current Covid pandemic. 
Officials said that around 350 tourists visited the monument on Friday, a far cry from the thousands who used to visit before it was shut down due to the lockdown in mid-March. Officials have relayed stern dictums to security guards to not allow anyone who aren’t wearing masks. 

They are also taking up sanitisation of the entire place regularly. A thermal scanner is in place to check temperature of visitors and people have to get their tickets online. Officials have also taken into cognisance the narrow staircases which lead to the upper portion of the four minars. They are making sure that there is ample space between two visitors who are climbing up the stairs. 

Officials said that if there are two many people on the balconies at the top, people are only being allowed to go up after those already there, come down. On Friday, very few people were seen the entire day, although officials believe that the numbers are going to increase. 

Earlier, the Charminar was scheduled for reopening in August. However, the Archaeological Survey of India administration took a decision against it considering that Charminar was a containment zone back then. The issue of the narrow staircases was also taken into consideration. Then, the police had recommended that the monument remain closed.

Delayed reopening 
