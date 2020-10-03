Don’t drink, cut cakes or lie down on Durgam Cheruvu Bridge, say Cyberabad police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Traffic police have issued guidelines for the movement of vehicles and people on the newly-inaugurated Durgam Cheruvu cable stayed bridge.The latest guidelines prohibit walking on the main carriageway when there is vehicular movement. Crossing the road on the bridge, standing or sitting on the road or against the side railings is also prohibited. People will not be allowed to stop or park vehicles on the bridge. Any kind of gatherings such as for birthdays and other such reasons and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on the bridge.

The bridge will be closed for the vehicular movement from 10 pm of every Friday up to 6 am on Monday. On all other days, the bridge will be closed from 11 pm to 6 am for both vehicular traffic and pedestrians.

Further, all types of heavy vehicles, medium and goods vehicles including tractors, DCMs, goods autos, JCBs, cranes, trucks, are prohibited on the bridge.

Movement of push carts and bullock carts are also prohibited on the bridge. The speed limit on the bridge has also been restricted to 35 kmph. The visitors are also cautioned against dangerous activities like standing on the railing for selfies, lying down, sitting on the road for photos, cutting cakes and other celebrations.

Public are also advised to park their vehicles in the designated parking spaces. If the parking place is full, people shall not try to forcefully park their vehicles on the road. Instead they are advised to find a suitable parking place in the vicinity without obstructing the general traffic, DCP Traffic, Cyberabad SM Vijay Kumar informed.