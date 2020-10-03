STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loo and behold: Hyderabad’s first mobile toilet opened to public, more soon

The toilet was refurbished  at an estimated cost of `18 lakh, and was donated by HAL under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Hyderabad’s first mobile toilet inaugurated at Suchitra Junction on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi, the first mobile public toilet in GHMC limits, which will be accessible to the general public, was inaugurated at Suchitra Junction in Quthbullapur on Friday.The mobile toilet is built from scrapped RTC buses and has been refurbished as a luxurious toilet. The structure accommodates a total of six toilets at a time, three each for men and women.

The toilet was refurbished  at an estimated cost of Rs 18 lakh, and was donated by HAL under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The toilet will also be equipped with a self-cleaning mechanism to ensure hygiene. It was inaugurated by MLC Shambipur Raju in the presence of Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand, GHMC Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha and a few corporators.

Mamatha told Express that two more such toilets would be set up soon after they get refurbished. They will be moved to wherever a large number of people gather, like markets, shopping malls, public meetings and  jataras, she said. They will be stationed at these locations for a few hours, and will work on a pay and use system. GHMC has proposed to involve corporate houses, philanthropic institutions and individuals to develop these mobile public conveniences, Mamatha added.

Presently, the GHMC hires mobile toilets from private agencies for use during public meetings and festivals, like Ganesh idol immersion, and other festivals where large public gatherings occur. The civic body has decided to usher open-air urinators into mobile toilets, and they plan to have one mobile toilet in each GHMC circle. 

