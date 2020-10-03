Residents panic after tremors in Borabanda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Borabanda in Hyderabad panicked and rushed out of their houses on Friday night at around 8.30 pm after tremors were felt in the area.

Officials from the National Geophysical Research Institute’s (NGRI) seismology department said they recorded a tremor that measured 1.5 on the Richter scale. Tremors had also been felt earlier in Borabanda, in 2016 and 2017.

After the tremors, a few videos of people standing outside their homes in the area went viral on social media. People in the videos can be heard speaking about how they heard some sounds from below the Earth.

GHMC Deputy Mayor and Borabanda Corporator Baba Fasiuddin said, “NGRI scientists had visited the area four days ago and conducted an inspection as there were reports of tremors earlier too. Tomorrow (Saturday) morning too, the scientists will visit the location where the latest tremors were felt, and install equipment to monitor the situation, as was done in 2016 and 2017.”