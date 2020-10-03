STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Silent zones noisier than industrial ones in Hyderabad

Hyderabad recorded noise pollution levels above permissible limits in September, as per the latest monthly data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB).

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Noise pollution

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad recorded noise pollution levels above permissible limits in September, as per the latest monthly data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB). What is alarming is that the city’s commercial areas and silent zones are noisier than its industrial areas.

According to noise pollution standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board, noise levels in commercial areas should be within 65 decibels (dB) during the day and 55 dB at night, while the limits for sensitive areas are 50 dB and 40 dB. In industrial areas, the corresponding limits are 75 dB and 70 dB.

The city has 11 real-time noise pollution monitoring stations that fall under four categories - residential, commercial, industrial and sensitive areas. As per the data, the noise levels recorded at commercial zones of Punjagutta, Abids, Paradise, and JNTU were much above the permissible limits, and were found to be comparable to the noise at industrial zones.

Paradise zone, which covers the commercial hub of Secunderabad, was found to be the noisiest zone in the city with an average noise level of 73.5 dB recorded during night time, followed by Abids. Data for RC Puram zone has not been getting published for the past many months. Among the sensitive areas, zoo park recorded higher than permissible noise levels, especially during the night, with an average level of 61.71 dB, with 62.2 dB recorded during the day.

