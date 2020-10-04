Opposition parties raise bogus electoral enrolment issue, slam DEA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took objections to District Election Authority (DEA) and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar not attending the political parties’ meeting called by GHMC on Special Summary Revision, 2021 and rationalisation of polling stations.

TPCC chairman M Shashidhar Reddy said the DEA not attending the meeting was a violation of ECI orders.

“After the publication of final electoral rolls in February this year, we had requested authorities to provide details on additions, deletions, duplications and other changes. However, GHMC is yet to give them. We want transparency in the preparation of voter list,” Shashidhar Reddy said. Authorities should be careful and keep a tab on bogus enrolment, he added.

BJP leader Venkataramana said within 10 days, about 52,000 online applications were entered and of them 23,000 were from Karwan Assembly constituency.

He questioned the credibility of such an operation.

TRS general secretary S Bharath Kumar said the meeting was called for rationalisation of polling stations, and the Opposition parties had diverted the issue for gaining political mileage.