STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Child labour: 20 minors rescued at Balapur

All children have been moved to a child care centre in Hyderabad. 

Published: 06th October 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

child labour

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lured by false promises of education and a ‘better’ life, eight-year-old Rohit (name changed), a native of Bihar, was trafficked to work at a bangle-making factory in the city. The same was the case with 19 other minor boys who were forced to work at bangle-making units in Balapur under inhuman conditions, without enough food, shelter or clothing.

On Monday Balapur police of Rangareddy district, along with State Coordinator, Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Ande Venkateshwarlu and CWC members raided three bangle units near Pink Palace and rescued all 20 children. The police said the children, all aged between eight and 16, were trafficked from their native places after their parents were promised that the children would be provided education and a decent job. The minors were detained in a congested place and made to work for long hours. 

A case under Section 79 of JJ Act, 2015, Section 14(1) of Child Labour Act, 1986, and Section 18 of Bonded Labour Act have been registered against the five accused — Mano Devi, Imtiyaz, Mohammed Mujahid, Mohammed Sarfaraj and Mohammed Thoufiq, all from Bihar.All children have been moved to a child care centre in Hyderabad. 

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child labour Child trafficking human trafficking
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp