Child labour: 20 minors rescued at Balapur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lured by false promises of education and a ‘better’ life, eight-year-old Rohit (name changed), a native of Bihar, was trafficked to work at a bangle-making factory in the city. The same was the case with 19 other minor boys who were forced to work at bangle-making units in Balapur under inhuman conditions, without enough food, shelter or clothing.

On Monday Balapur police of Rangareddy district, along with State Coordinator, Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Ande Venkateshwarlu and CWC members raided three bangle units near Pink Palace and rescued all 20 children. The police said the children, all aged between eight and 16, were trafficked from their native places after their parents were promised that the children would be provided education and a decent job. The minors were detained in a congested place and made to work for long hours.

A case under Section 79 of JJ Act, 2015, Section 14(1) of Child Labour Act, 1986, and Section 18 of Bonded Labour Act have been registered against the five accused — Mano Devi, Imtiyaz, Mohammed Mujahid, Mohammed Sarfaraj and Mohammed Thoufiq, all from Bihar.All children have been moved to a child care centre in Hyderabad.