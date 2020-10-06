City eco-film in international festival

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: A film by city-based organisation Society for Advancement of Human Endeavour (SAHE) is going to be screened as part of the international Better Cities Film Festival. The virtual programme will take place from October 8-11. Founded in 2013, the festival curates and exhibits the best films from around the world, focused on the theme of making cities, towns and neighbourhoods better places to live, work and play. SAHE was formed with a vision to create a better future where every individual finds the right path towards success and contributes to make the society a better place for all.

Their film talks about their various projects, which includes restoration and rejuvenation of lakes. The movie reminds people that Hyderabad was once known as the city with 1,000 lakes, but now, there are only 187 left. They are on the verge on extinction polluted with garbage, sewage water and commercial water waste. This has given rise to issues like lack of clean drinking water and spread of viral diseases in the surrounding areas.

For the first time in the country, SAHE registered a Lake Protection Community. It brought together the government, NGOs and people from all walks of life to take ownership of lakes and protect them. They organised awareness programmes in schools to make children equal participants in saving lakes. They also talked to local communities to arrive at the best ways to conserve water. One of the innovative solutions was using a kayak to clean the water bodies.

This year’s virtual festival includes over 80 films from 26 countries. Screenings include films of all lengths and genres including features, shorts, documentaries,narratives and animation. Films will be available to viewers worldwide,starting October 8 at 7 am EDT at the virtual festival official site: httns://bcff2020.eventive orgi. Festival passes are available as single screening tickets, a five-screening pass, or all-access pass and can have seven days to finish watching their films.

When asked what the world can learn from their film on water initiatives, water warrior and SAHE member Kalpana Ramesh said: “The film shows that each one of us can be the change we all deserve. It’s pertinent that each one of us acts today to see a better tomorrow for our children.” An annual event, Better Cities Film Festival was founded in 2013 in Los Angeles.

