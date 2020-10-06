STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

City eco-film in international festival

Their film talks about their various projects, which includes restoration and rejuvenation of lakes.

Published: 06th October 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A film by city-based organisation Society for Advancement of Human Endeavour (SAHE) is going to be screened as part of the international Better Cities Film Festival. The virtual programme will take place from October 8-11. Founded in 2013, the festival curates and exhibits the best films from around the world, focused on the theme of making cities, towns and neighbourhoods better places to live, work and play. SAHE was formed with a vision to create a better future where every individual finds the right path towards success and contributes to make the society a better place for all.

Their film talks about their various projects, which includes restoration and rejuvenation of lakes. The movie reminds people that Hyderabad was once known as the city with 1,000 lakes, but now, there are only 187 left. They are on the verge on extinction polluted with garbage, sewage water and commercial water waste. This has given rise to issues like lack of clean drinking water and spread of viral diseases in the surrounding areas. 

For the first time in the country, SAHE registered a Lake Protection Community. It brought together the government, NGOs and people from all walks of life to take ownership of lakes and protect them. They organised awareness programmes in schools to make children equal participants in saving lakes. They also talked to local communities to arrive at the best ways to conserve water. One of the innovative solutions was using a kayak to clean the water bodies.

This year’s virtual festival includes over 80 films from 26 countries. Screenings include films of all lengths and genres including features, shorts, documentaries,narratives and animation. Films will be available to viewers worldwide,starting October 8 at 7 am EDT at the virtual festival official site: httns://bcff2020.eventive orgi. Festival passes are available as single screening tickets, a five-screening pass, or all-access pass and can have seven days to finish watching their films.

When asked what the world can learn from their film on water initiatives, water warrior and SAHE member Kalpana Ramesh said: “The film shows that each one of us can be the change we all deserve. It’s pertinent that each one of us acts today to see a better tomorrow for our children.” An annual event, Better Cities Film Festival was founded in 2013 in Los Angeles.

— Kakoli Mukherjee
 kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
 @KakoliMukherje2
 

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp