Govt to double number of CCTV cameras in Hyderabad

Maud  Minister KT Rama Rao, on Monday, directed the Police Department to double the number of CCTV cameras in the city.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy inspect the 2BHK dignity housing project site at Kollur on Thursday to review the various amenities being provided.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Monday, directed the Police Department to double the number of CCTV cameras in the city. The Minister, along with Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, conducted a review meeting on security with the DGP and police officials of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.

During the meeting, he directed officials to bring every part of the city under electronic surveillance. “There are over 5 lakh cameras in the city at the moment. The number has to be increased to 10 lakh,” he said.

The Ministers also discussed the prevention of cybercrimes, which has seen a notable increase during the pandemic. They instructed officials to increase the number of cyber experts to handle such cases.KTR also instructed the MAUD Department to coordinate with the Police Department to ensure that commercial complexes, gated communities, malls, IT Parks, shelter homes, government hospitals, bus terminals and markets are under mandatory surveillance. 

The MAUD Minister also said that among all the Indian cities, Hyderabad has the most number of CCTV cameras. The city has also bagged 16th place in the world for the same, according to a report. He asked the officials look into opportunities of setting up CCTV cameras on newly-built flyovers, metro pillars, near parks, lakes, and Basthi Dawakhanas. Home Minister Mahamood Ali said that due to the concerted efforts of the Police Department, there is a considerable improvement in the law and order situation in Hyderabad. 

