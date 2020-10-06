STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Honour crime: Four more held in Hemanth murder case

The Cyberabad police arrested four more persons in the Hemanth ‘honour’ killing case on Monday.

Published: 06th October 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Hemanth and Avanti- had been in a relationship for around four years and got married in June 2020 (File Photo)

Hemanth and Avanti- had been in a relationship for around four years and got married in June 2020 (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police arrested four more persons in the Hemanth ‘honour’ killing case on Monday. The accused, who were on the run since September 24, have been identified as Erukala Krishna, Mohd Pasha, Byagari Sayanna alias Sailu, and Somayala Raju. It may be mentioned that Sailu was involved in two other murder cases in Patancheru, and has an active rowdy sheet at IDA Bollarum police station.

The police found that Sailu was a close friend of Hemanth’s wife Avanti’s maternal uncle Guduru Yugender Reddy, and had helped Avanti’s family in coordinating with the hired killers. In fact, Sailu was also involved in the murder plot, and even took part in the “planning meetings” at Avanti’s parents’ house in Chandanagar. 

Gold ornaments seized
The police seized gold ornaments that belonged to Hemanth, which were allegedly stolen by Krishna after dumping his body

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad honour killing Hemanth murder
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp