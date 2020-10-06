Honour crime: Four more held in Hemanth murder case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police arrested four more persons in the Hemanth ‘honour’ killing case on Monday. The accused, who were on the run since September 24, have been identified as Erukala Krishna, Mohd Pasha, Byagari Sayanna alias Sailu, and Somayala Raju. It may be mentioned that Sailu was involved in two other murder cases in Patancheru, and has an active rowdy sheet at IDA Bollarum police station.

The police found that Sailu was a close friend of Hemanth’s wife Avanti’s maternal uncle Guduru Yugender Reddy, and had helped Avanti’s family in coordinating with the hired killers. In fact, Sailu was also involved in the murder plot, and even took part in the “planning meetings” at Avanti’s parents’ house in Chandanagar.

Gold ornaments seized

The police seized gold ornaments that belonged to Hemanth, which were allegedly stolen by Krishna after dumping his body