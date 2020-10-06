ICCR’s textile expo for Gandhi’s anniversary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR)-Hyderabad organised an exhibition in connection with the webinar ‘Weaving Relations: Textile Traditions’ jointly organised by ICCR and Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design (UPID) on October 3 to commemorate Gandhi@150 celebrations.

Over 50 people attended the event in the city which included weavers, artisans, needle embroidery craft persons, textile revivalist, textile enthusiastic, students of arts and design and ICCR scholars.“The event was organised to interact with weavers, artisans and students of textile in design,” said Y Lakshmaji Rao, director, ICCR- Hyderabad. The day-long webinar was live streamed at the event, and delegates from 12 countries such as

Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Bhutan, Bahrain, Republic of Korea, Thailand, Afghanistan, Belarus, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan-participated. It was divided into three themes Ikat and brocade, jamdani, gamchha, khadi and royal textiles.

Artisans got a chance to interact, deliberate and share textile traditions, similarities and intermingling of various influences, flow of information along several routes, work towards enlivening the timeless traditions of textiles of the world.

Annadi Raja of UPID, Muhammad Suleman Kakar, Consulate General of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Hyderabad, Mina Madian, Vice Counsul of Islamic Republic of Iran, Divya Reddy, fashion designer, took part in the event to celebrate our textile heritage.