Prakash Raj helps student pursue overseas studies

This gesture from a great personality like him, I would never ever forget in my life.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran actor Prakash Raj provided financial support to a girl who hails from West Godavari district. Tigiripalli Siri Chandana is a bright student. Having graduated in Computer Science, she managed to get a seat in the prestigious University of Salford, Manchester city, UK. However, due to her poor financial background she could not lay a step forward and was in the verge of giving up.

But this tale of Chandana reached Prakash Raj and he immediately came forward to support her. Keeping his word, Prakash Raj paid the tuition fee and living expenses of Chandana in UK. Receiving the help, Chandana met Prakash Raj and thanked him for all the invaluable help.

Speaking on this Chandana said, “My father passed away when I was 9 years old. Since then my mother was taking care of my family. After my graduation, I wanted to do post-graduation in information technology. But I can’t afford the overseas education and through a person, Prakash Raj sir came forward to help me. He took care of everything from college fee to my day-to-day expenses. I’m indebted to Prakash Raj sir but the most important thing I have learnt from him is, to help others who are like me out there.”

Adding Chandana further said that Prakash Raj filled the role of my father. This gesture from a great personality like him, I would never ever forget in my life. Chandana’s mother got a little emotional while speaking. “I have worked very hard to give my children a good life. I have no one to support and not even assets to rely on. Prakash Raj garu came in like a ray of hope. He assured all the possible help and like a big brother to me, he helped my daughter to pursue her dreams. Thank you is a small word for this.”

Irrespective of the affiliations, Prakash made the slogan ‘Beti Bachao.. Beti Padhao..’ come true. Respect!

