AIG Hospitals inks pact with AI giant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIG Hospitals, a unit of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad, has signed a data licensing and partnership agreement with Satisfai Health Inc, a leading Canadian medical company providing Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions in Gastroenterology and GI Endoscopy.

Satisfai Health has already achieved notable success in this domain as a founding member of the ai4gi joint venture through its license and co-development agreement with Olympus Corporation of the Americas. AIG Hospitals will be collaborating the data available with them from patients treated at the hospital along with software provided by Satisfai to provide AI designed treatment.

Explaining the collaboration in simple terms, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman AIG Hospitals, said, “For example, it takes a doctor at least 20 years of experience to be able to recognise that a colon polyp is cancerous in nature and if a biopsy is required. For an inexperienced doctor, locating and recognising a colon polyp is difficult. The introduction of AI will make the process substantially error-free, and with the data available to the AI system, it will be able to recognise the nature of the colon polyp much faster than a less-experienced human doctor.”