ConveGenius study app to the student’s aid

ConveGenius has developed an app for Class X students, which is easy to use and can track students’ development using the online learning tools.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:04 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) has initiated teaching and learning in both online and offline mode to target as many students as possible. The foundation partnered with ConveGenius (CG), a Delhi-based tech startup to implement online classes for Class X students studying in government schools from villages around the vicinity of Hyderabad International Airport.

Under this partnership, these online classes which started in August 2020 are helping more than 100 students who were shortlisted with the help of Vidya Volunteers from Zilla Parishad Schools in Shamshabad and Mamidipally. ConveGenius has developed an app for Class X students, which is easy to use and can track students’ development using the online learning tools.

The Vidya Volunteers of GMRVF are well versed with technology and are trained on end to end process of helping the students to use the app successfully. The online classes are automatically assessed on a daily basis for individual student through CG Slate app which is developed by ConveGenius.

R. Mahalakshmi, a student at one of the government schools at Mamidipally, said, “I am studying 10th class in Govt. High School, Mamidipally. The app shows what is right and what is wrong we are able to correct ourselves. Also, the Vidya Volunteers are very helpful in clearing our doubts”.

Making Learning Easy

These classes are conducted in offline mode where a senior student volunteer mentors four children in his/her neighbourhood with all safety precautions in place. The GMRVF Vidya Volunteers were instrumental in identifying the students who needed help for this opportunity.

They have been helping the students in learning Math, Science and English subjects. GMRVF staff monitors the development on a fortnightly basis and provides feedback and advice for any improvements. Each student volunteer is trained on safety aspects such as maintaining social distancing, wearing mask and washing their hands on regular basis.

They also provided specially designed workbooks to the students of study circle classes, which cover English, Math and Science subjects. The Study Circle classes are assessed through verbal questions by the student volunteers every week. 

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL said, earlier they had introduced customised online training classes for the benefit of the youth, which could be accessed by the candidates from the safety of their homes. GMRVF has adapted courses like drywall and false ceiling technician, excavator operator, welding technician, refrigeration and air conditioning technician. This approach combines online educational literature and opportunities for virtual interaction along with physical training which will be conducted once the center opens as per government guidelines.

