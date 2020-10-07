GHMC to repair 315 roads hit by recent rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to repair around 315 bitumen (BT) roads, covering about 100 km, which were damaged in the recent rains. The repair works on these roads, situated in the twin city area, will be carried out at a total cost of `52 crore.

Soon after the rains subsided, the GHMC engineering officials had carried out inspections at zonal levels, during which they identified the 315 BT stretches. These roads do not fall under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) by private agencies.

LB Nagar and Kukatpally zones have the most number of damaged roads - 111 and 99 respectively. Meanwhile, the Secunderabad zone reported least damages. While the 111 stretches in LB Nagar would be repaired at a cost of `16.37 crore, `3.81 crore will used for the 33 stretches in Charminar zone, `5.20 crore for the 36 stretches in Khairatabab, `8.11 crore for the 21 stretches in Serilingampally and `5.35 crore for the 15 stretches in Secunderabad.