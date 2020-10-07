STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

IOT powered purifiers for safe drinking water

To ensure safe drinking water every time, we need to calculate data at every house,” says Manas Ranjan Hota, founder, DrinkPrime.

Published: 07th October 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Manas along with Vijender Reddy founded the company in 2016, where they built a water purifier

Manas along with Vijender Reddy founded the company in 2016, where they built a water purifier

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  How safe is your ‘filtered’ drinking water? Testing water samples randomly might provide a snapshot of water quality at one specific time, however, a contaminant could develop after testing and go unnoticed for months. To counter this, smart solutions for water quality monitoring are gaining importance. 

“Parameters for quality drinking water change from one locality to another, one community to another, even from one house to another. To ensure safe drinking water every time, we need to calculate data at every house,” says Manas Ranjan Hota, founder, DrinkPrime. The startup focused on solving urban India’s drinking water problem has 30,000 active users in Bangalore and Hyderabad.

A data-driven model, it blends a water purifier subscription service along with sensors to track a household’s water input and consumption in real-time. The seven-stage filtration process gives access to clean water on tap while being charged on a pay-as-you-use model. 

Manas along with Vijender Reddy founded the company in 2016, where they built a water purifier, with Internet of Things (IoT) and sensors at different points which sends data for each purifier. Using this data, their AI engines take smart decisions to ensure every customer gets safe drinking water, every time.

How is their system better than traditional purifiers? Manas says that unlike a sales-based model, with their end-to-end ownership, and data-driven service model, they can control and manage the entire life-cycle, and be able to give the right service to each family, individually. With the mission to provide safe and affordable drinking water to all, Manas adds: “Unlike a TV, fridge or washing machine, a water purifier gives safe drinking water only if it is serviced on time, and correctly.”

How does the app work?

  • Water purifier with a sensor is synced with a user’s smartphone over Bluetooth
  • The app sends consumption and other data from phone to the cloud to track usage and water input
  • Data sent from IoT sensors to its servers is encrypted, and cannot be viewed without decryption key Top three parameters of quality drinking water
  • Environment conditions
  • Amount of water consumed
  • Quality of input water

— Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna@newindianexpress.com  @tamannamehdi

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drinking water water quality DrinkPrime
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp